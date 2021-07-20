Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 169,620 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.18% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,616,000 after purchasing an additional 579,027 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,876,000 after purchasing an additional 339,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,560,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,581,000 after purchasing an additional 329,762 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth about $2,855,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 451,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 93,324 shares during the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLWS stock opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.17.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,354.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 386,308 shares of company stock valued at $9,605,262. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

