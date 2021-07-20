Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,228 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,670,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,258,000 after purchasing an additional 184,708 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,218,000 after acquiring an additional 94,044 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 67,949 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,070,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,009,000 after acquiring an additional 32,142 shares during the period. 50.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLRC has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point upgraded SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.54.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $788.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.90. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 90.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

