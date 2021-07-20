Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 20,952 Shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,952 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in China Southern Airlines were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 61.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the first quarter worth $176,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 15.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZNH opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.49. China Southern Airlines Company Limited has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $39.96.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZNH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC raised China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

