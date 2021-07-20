Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 180,190 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $35,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,337,000 after buying an additional 173,082 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,891,000 after buying an additional 943,012 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.26 and a beta of 1.26. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.17.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

