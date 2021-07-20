Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:ARDS remained flat at $$5.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,972. The firm has a market cap of $56.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDS. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

