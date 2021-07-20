Argus Increases Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $410.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Argus from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.44.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $378.58 on Tuesday. Cintas has a 52 week low of $276.71 and a 52 week high of $392.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.19. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

