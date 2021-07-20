Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 370.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at $170,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACRE stock opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 66.25%. Equities analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

