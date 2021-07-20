ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Short Interest Update

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,600 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the June 15th total of 239,100 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 258,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of ABIO stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.73.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $1.54.

In other ARCA biopharma news, Chairman Robert E. Conway acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 167,190 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 102.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 47,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 141.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 46,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of diseases caused by ribonucleic acid viruses initially focusing on COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase 2 trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure (HF).

