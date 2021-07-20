ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.69.

Shares of ARX opened at C$9.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$4.84 and a one year high of C$10.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$518.60 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 1.1177599 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

