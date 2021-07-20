AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 983 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $16,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $498.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

MKTX stock opened at $462.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.14. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.19 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total value of $3,140,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total transaction of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,704.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

