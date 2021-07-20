AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 24,769 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,769 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SBA Communications worth $16,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 36.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 482.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,450,000 after acquiring an additional 35,234 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $334.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 271.98 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.61. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $336.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

