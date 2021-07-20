AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 42,797 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,797 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $19,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $431,209.80. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 27,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $3,510,471.26. Insiders sold 6,810,733 shares of company stock valued at $561,536,024 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $86.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.83. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $92.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

