AQR Capital Management LLC Has $21.48 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 790,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,933 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $21,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.61.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

