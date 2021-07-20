AQR Capital Management LLC Has $20.89 Million Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 275,603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 136,614 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $20,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after acquiring an additional 757,290 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,077,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,045,000 after acquiring an additional 112,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 262.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ STX opened at $84.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In related news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $3,874,400.00. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 5,634,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $507,862,551.42. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,888,475 shares of company stock worth $531,663,617. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STX. Barclays upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.26.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.