AQR Capital Management LLC Has $19.63 Million Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,697 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Lithia Motors worth $19,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 133.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 228.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 1,146.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $335.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.04 and a 1 year high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company’s revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 24.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.50.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

