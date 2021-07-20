AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 73,057 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 23.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 385,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,057 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $17,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,741,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,438,000 after purchasing an additional 309,739 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,737,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,816,000 after purchasing an additional 747,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $78,289.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,917. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

