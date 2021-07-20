Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Approximately 13.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.9 days.

Shares of AMTI stock opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.94. Applied Molecular Transport has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $78.22.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $8,664,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 216,500 shares of company stock worth $9,344,265 in the last 90 days. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTI. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,129,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after buying an additional 469,938 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,401,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after buying an additional 89,396 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after buying an additional 55,503 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.