Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Increased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 734.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,459 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,469 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $17,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 34.2% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,964 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,711,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,681,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.8% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 36,867 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 22.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,040,143 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,764,000 after buying an additional 752,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,504 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,074,394. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.19.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 493,671 shares of company stock valued at $68,992,295. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.