Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $166.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective upped by analysts at UBS Group from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s current price.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.63.

AAPL opened at $142.45 on Tuesday. Apple has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

