Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will report ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.97) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.58). Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.57) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.60) to ($5.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.10) to ($4.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APLS. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

In other news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,752,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,928 shares of company stock valued at $10,193,512 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,820 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,933,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,979,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 777,453 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,220,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,923,000 after purchasing an additional 110,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.86. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

