Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Shares Up 0.4%

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.47. 2,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 1,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Aozora Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Aozora Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.61.

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group segments.

