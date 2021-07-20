AntiMatter Market Capitalization Reaches $1.45 Million (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $353,335.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for $0.0807 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter (MATTER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,017,267 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

