Analysts Set Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Price Target at $19.33

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of UA stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 60,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,083. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13 and a beta of 1.36. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $53,017,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,299,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,337,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 265.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $8,187,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 27.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

