Analysts Set Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Target Price at $200.86

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Barclays upped their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Qorvo stock opened at $187.13 on Friday. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $111.31 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total value of $102,830.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,515,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,061 shares of company stock worth $5,069,891 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

