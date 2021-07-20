Analysts Set Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target at $52.83

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $46,888.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,714.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $47,941.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,039.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,684 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,361. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.07. 36,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,388. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.27, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.05. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

