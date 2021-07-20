Analysts Set Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Price Target at $35.00

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

ASBFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

ASBFY stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Associated British Foods has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.0864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.