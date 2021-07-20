Analysts Expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to Post $0.53 EPS

Brokerages forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. RE/MAX reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. RE/MAX’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $32.90. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,471. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $611.28 million, a PE ratio of 64.51 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 4.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 2.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 524,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,126 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the first quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

