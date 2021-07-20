Analysts Expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Brokerages expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.07). MediWound also reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. MediWound had a negative net margin of 41.37% and a negative return on equity of 125.38%. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDWD. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediWound presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in MediWound in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,700,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the first quarter worth $242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MediWound by 6.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 44,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of MediWound by 16.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 249,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35,707 shares in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDWD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,077. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.14. MediWound has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $119.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.53.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

