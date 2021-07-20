Analysts Expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.03). Infinera posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

INFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

In other Infinera news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $142,263.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,267 shares of company stock worth $1,897,729 in the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Infinera by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 248,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 21,063 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $5,345,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Infinera by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.18. Infinera has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $11.51.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

