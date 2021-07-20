Analysts Expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Brokerages expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to report $1.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. Cerner posted sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Cerner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.80. The company had a trading volume of 129,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,543. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.77. Cerner has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $84.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

