Analysts Anticipate WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will post $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. WEC Energy Group posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $94.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

