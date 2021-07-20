Analysts Anticipate TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.00 Million

Analysts expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to post $199.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $186.40 million to $210.49 million. TripAdvisor reported sales of $59.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 237.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year sales of $860.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $817.40 million to $898.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TripAdvisor.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

In other TripAdvisor news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 2,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $109,324.25. Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,105 shares of company stock worth $1,142,941. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $56,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRIP traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.56. 3,229,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,940. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TripAdvisor (TRIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.