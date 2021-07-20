Analysts Anticipate Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.07 Million

Analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will report $189.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $166.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $204.80 million. Tilly’s reported sales of $135.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year sales of $715.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $679.43 million to $736.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $723.90 million, with estimates ranging from $688.00 million to $767.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 41,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $688,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Marc Nissan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $96,000.00. Insiders sold 404,188 shares of company stock worth $5,889,480 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 14.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,384,000 after buying an additional 215,668 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth about $2,185,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth about $1,380,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 226,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 248,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 114,717 shares during the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TLYS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.