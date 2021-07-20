Analysts Anticipate Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $2.69. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Shares of DRNA traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,394. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.95. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $137,340.00. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $48,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,485 shares of company stock worth $6,107,119 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

