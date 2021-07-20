Analysts Anticipate Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $2.69. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Shares of DRNA traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,394. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.95. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $137,340.00. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $48,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,485 shares of company stock worth $6,107,119 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Read More: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.