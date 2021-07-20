Analysts Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to announce sales of $116.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.60 million and the lowest is $114.70 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $116.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $465.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $464.40 million to $468.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $471.23 million, with estimates ranging from $455.80 million to $491.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $117.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.87 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 495.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in CVB Financial by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.38. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.38%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

