Analysts Anticipate CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CIT Group’s earnings. CIT Group reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CIT Group will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $5.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.67 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CIT Group.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.43) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIT. Citigroup upped their price target on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. lifted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.06.

Shares of NYSE CIT traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. CIT Group has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $55.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,128,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CIT Group in the first quarter worth $61,363,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter worth $54,966,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,660,000 after purchasing an additional 762,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

