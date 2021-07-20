Analysts Anticipate Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.46. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 161.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $21.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,322. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.46. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $266.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $41,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,927.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 696,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,268,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 28.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 69,898 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 179,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

