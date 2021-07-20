Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,292,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,956 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $479,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 17,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 786,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,672,000 after acquiring an additional 173,980 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,045.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,647 shares of company stock worth $13,085,325 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,773. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $121.96. The stock has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.58.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

