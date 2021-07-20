Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $825.44 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,877,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 251,668 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.6% of Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $825,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. Hewitt Pate acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.49. 503,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,815,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.51. The company has a market cap of $187.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.96.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

