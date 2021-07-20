Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $686.56 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,378,806 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485,264 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.86% of The TJX Companies worth $686,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $230,008,000 after acquiring an additional 58,316 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,005 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.34. The stock had a trading volume of 253,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,622,697. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.22.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

