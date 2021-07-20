Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $508.57 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,037,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,114,833 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $508,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North American Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,497 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,182,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.48. The firm has a market cap of $231.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

