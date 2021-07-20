Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Grows Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,040,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,201 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $384,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,811,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $3.94 on Tuesday, reaching $205.62. 28,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,105. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.94. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $208.58. The stock has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

