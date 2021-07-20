Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys 3,578,349 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,195,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,578,349 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $590,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,420,000 after buying an additional 75,977 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,413,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,200,000 after buying an additional 1,361,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

NYSE KO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,306,668. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $56.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.89. The company has a market capitalization of $240.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,095.00. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,865 shares of company stock valued at $10,770,054. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

