Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 323,067 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,794,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,067 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 0.8% of Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.60% of Accenture worth $1,048,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after buying an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after buying an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $126,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $402,913,000 after buying an additional 423,040 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $4.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.65. The stock had a trading volume of 39,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,712. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $317.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total value of $942,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,123,144. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

