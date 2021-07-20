AmonD Price Reaches $0.0018 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. In the last week, AmonD has traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a market cap of $1.53 million and $9,545.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00036038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00143902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00093662 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,705.15 or 1.00082061 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 833,821,219 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.