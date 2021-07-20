AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Short Interest Update

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 689,700 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 955,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $237,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $921,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,075 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.12. The stock had a trading volume of 423,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,581. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $99.48.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

