Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 95.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amgen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Amgen by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,180,000 after buying an additional 1,100,742 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $246.73 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.14.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

