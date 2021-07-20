Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $343,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,128.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $5,561,600.00. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 7,308,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $219,263,760.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,402,492 shares of company stock valued at $245,646,770. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $253.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $184.21 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

