Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 3,538 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,832,503,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,578 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Citigroup by 29.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,299,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,661 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Citigroup by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,647 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.87.

Citigroup stock opened at $65.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.