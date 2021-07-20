Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Garmin by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615 over the last three months. 21.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $147.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.37. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $149.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 52.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

